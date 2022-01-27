Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19| Active Cases Resulting Into Lower Deaths In Present Wave: Govt

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said the active Covid-19 cases at present are corresponding much lower deaths compared to earlier surges.

Covid-19| Active Cases Resulting Into Lower Deaths In Present Wave: Govt
Covid-19 in India. -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 5:35 pm

The active Covid-19 cases are resulting into lower deaths in the present wave compared to the earlier Covid surges, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the government, active Covid-19 cases at present are corresponding deaths much lower compared to earlier surges.

It also said there is an early indication of plateauing Covid-19 cases reported in some places.

It added the trend needs to be observed, while there is need to continue Covid-19 precautions.

The ministry also said top 10 states in terms of active Covid-19 cases are contributing to over 77 percent of total active infections in the country.

It also said that it has been observed that fewer Covid-19 cases require oxygen-supported beds or ICU beds.
(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Covid-19 India COVID-19 Active Covid-19 Cases Active Covid Cases India Union Health Ministry
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

Assam- Arunachal Border: Road Construction Leads To Exchange Of Fire

Indian Frontline Worker Makes Miraculous Recovery From Covid-19 In UAE After Six Months

Covishield And Covaxin Get Regular Market Approval For Use In Adult Population

NEWSFLASH: 246 Militants Of United Gorkha People's Organisation, Tiwa Liberation Army Surrender Before Assam CM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day