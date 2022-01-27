Covid-19| Active Cases Resulting Into Lower Deaths In Present Wave: Govt

The active Covid-19 cases are resulting into lower deaths in the present wave compared to the earlier Covid surges, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the government, active Covid-19 cases at present are corresponding deaths much lower compared to earlier surges.

It also said there is an early indication of plateauing Covid-19 cases reported in some places.

It added the trend needs to be observed, while there is need to continue Covid-19 precautions.

The ministry also said top 10 states in terms of active Covid-19 cases are contributing to over 77 percent of total active infections in the country.

It also said that it has been observed that fewer Covid-19 cases require oxygen-supported beds or ICU beds.

(With PTI inputs)

