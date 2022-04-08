Friday, Apr 08, 2022
COVID-19: 7 New Cases In Jammu And Kashmir

Of the new cases, six were recorded in Srinagar while Budgam district registered one case, officials said.

Representational Image File Photo

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 12:55 pm

Jammu and Kashmir reported seven fresh Covid cases on Thursday that took the infection tally to 4,53,845, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir division, they said.

Of the new cases, six were recorded in Srinagar while Budgam district registered one case, officials said.

Eighteen of the 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 148 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,48,947, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,750. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added. 

