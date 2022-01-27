Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
COVID-19: 48,905 New Cases In Karnataka, 39 Deaths

The state on Tuesday had reported a dip in daily cases at 41, 400.

Karnataka records a surge in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday -

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 3:23 pm

Registering a surge in numbers again, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 48,905 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 fatalities, taking the tally to 36,54,413, and death toll to 38,705. The state on Tuesday had reported a dip in daily cases at  41,400. There were 41,699 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,57,769, a bulletin said. Of the new cases, 22,427 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 18,734 people being discharged and 8 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,57,909. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 22.51 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.07 per cent.

Of the 39 deaths, 8 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan (4), Mysuru (3), Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Ramanagara and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others.Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest with 2,797 new cases followed by Tumakuru 2,645, Mandya 2,186, and Hassan 2,016.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 16,48,758 cases, Mysuru 2,11,426 and Tumakuru 1,48,223. According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 14,16,078, followed by Mysuru 1,92,638 and Tumakuru 1,32,026. Cumulatively, a total of 6,10,68,141 samples have been tested, of which 2,17,230 were on Wednesday alone.

With PTI Inputs

