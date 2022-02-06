Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Covid-19: 2,690 Fresh Cases And 9 Deaths In Andhra Pradesh

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, 11,855 infected people got cured, making it a total of 22,19,219 so far, according to the latest bulletin.

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 6:37 pm

Andhra Pradesh added 2,690 new cases to its Covid-19 tally, taking it to 23,03,455 on Sunday. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, 11,855 infected people got cured, making it a total of 22,19,219 so far, according to the latest bulletin.

Nine more deaths pushed the overall toll up to 14,664. The number of active cases came down to 69,572, the bulletin added.

East Godavari district registered 518 new cases, the maximum in the state. Guntur reported 354, Krishna 352 and West Godavari 298 more cases while the remaining nine districts added less than 200 each, with Vizianagaram and Srikakulam logging 56 and 36 respectively.

Prakasam district reported two fresh fatalities and Anantapuramu, Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool, SPS Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram one each in a day.

Only Prakasam district now has more than 10,000 active coronavirus cases, at 13,958, while Vizianagaram has the lowest of 824 in the state.

With PTI inputs.

