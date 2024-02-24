National

Couple Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison In Rajasthan

Police said that Manoj (45) and his wife Sunita Devi (42) had gone to change pipes in their farm on Friday evening but did not return till late.

PTI
February 24, 2024

A couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in their farm in the Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan.

Police said that Manoj (45) and his wife Sunita Devi (42) had gone to change pipes in their farm on Friday evening but did not return till late. When their family members went to the farm at around 1 am on Saturday, they found them lying unconscious.

"They were rushed to a hospital where they died early this morning. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem," Circle Officer Suresh Kumar said.

He said that the reason behind the suicide is not clear and an investigation in the matter is going on.

