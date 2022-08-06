Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Counting Of Votes In Vice Presidential Election Begins

The counting started at 6 pm under the supervision of the Lok Sabha Secretary General, who is the returning officer for the poll.

undefined
Vice Presidential election 2022 Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 7:19 pm

Counting of votes for the vice presidential election began Saturday evening after nearly 93 per cent of the members of Parliament cast their ballots.

The counting started at 6 pm under the supervision of the Lok Sabha Secretary General, who is the returning officer for the poll.

Related stories

Polling To Elect Next Vice President Begins; PM Narendra Modi Casts Vote

Vice Presidential Election 2022: Over 93% Voting Recorded, Counting Of Votes Underway

Vice Presidential Elections To Be Held Tomorrow, Numbers Stacked In Favour NDA Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

As many as 725 MPs voted in the election, polling for which started at 10 AM and ended at 5 PM.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee and former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (71) is pitted against joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva (80) in the election.

All members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated ones, are eligible to vote in the vice presidential election.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Vice Presidential Election Counting Of Votes Members Of Parliament Lok Sabha Secretary General National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Candidate Margaret Alva
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey