Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh Sees 27 New Cases, One Death, Active Tally Now 328

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,297, new cases 27, death toll 14,140, recoveries 11,62,829, active cases 328, tests so far 1,87,15,545.

Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh Sees 27 New Cases, One Death, Active Tally Now 328
Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh Sees 27 New Cases, One Death, Active Tally Now 328

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 10:08 pm

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 11,77,297, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,140, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,62,829 after 68 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 328 active cases, he said.

Raipur led the tally with five cases, followed by three in Korba, among other districts. Not a single new case was reported in 16 districts of the state.

As 3,897 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,87,15,545, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,297, new cases 27, death toll 14,140, recoveries 11,62,829, active cases 328, tests so far 1,87,15,545.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths Chhattisgarh Raipur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Maharashtra: Three Workers Killed In AC Blast At RCF In Alibag

Maharashtra: Three Workers Killed In AC Blast At RCF In Alibag