Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh Sees 27 New Cases, One Death, Active Tally Now 328

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 11,77,297, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,140, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,62,829 after 68 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 328 active cases, he said.

Raipur led the tally with five cases, followed by three in Korba, among other districts. Not a single new case was reported in 16 districts of the state.

As 3,897 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,87,15,545, he added.

