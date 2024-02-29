Cop Arrested In Thane For Raping 20-Year-Old Student Repeatedly

A policeman was arrested in Thane for allegedly raping a 20-year-old student several times, an official said on Thursday.

Anjay More (28) was arrested on Wednesday after a case was registered on the complaint of the student a day earlier, the Thane Nagar police station official said.

Between December 10 and 31 last year, the accused befriended the victim and raped her repeatedly in different lodges of the city, the official said quoting the complaint.

He also threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated the ordeal to anyone, the official added.