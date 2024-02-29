National

Cop Arrested In Thane For Raping 20-Year-Old Student Repeatedly

Anjay More (28) was arrested on Wednesday after a case was registered on the complaint of the student a day earlier, the Thane Nagar police station official said.

P
PTI
February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
Policeman arrested in Thane for allegedly raping a student
info_icon

A policeman was arrested in Thane for allegedly raping a 20-year-old student several times, an official said on Thursday.

Anjay More (28) was arrested on Wednesday after a case was registered on the complaint of the student a day earlier, the Thane Nagar police station official said.

Between December 10 and 31 last year, the accused befriended the victim and raped her repeatedly in different lodges of the city, the official said quoting the complaint.

He also threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated the ordeal to anyone, the official added.

Tags

Arrest

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement