Cooperation Minister Amit Shah To Launch National Cooperative Database On Friday

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday will launch a national cooperative database to foster a cooperative-centric economic model.

Shah will also release the 'National Cooperative Database 2023: A Report', according to an official statement on Thursday.

To fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Sahakar se Samriddhi', it is another important initiative of the cooperation ministry.

Under this initiative, the cooperation ministry has recognised the imperative need for a robust database to capture vital information about India's vast cooperative sector.