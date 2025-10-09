Conversion Victims Can Face Action If They Try Converting Others: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court has said that persons claiming to be victims of religious conversion can also face legal action if they later attempt to convert others

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Conversion victims must not convert others: Gujarat HC
Conversion victims must not convert others: Gujarat HC File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The court was hearing a case where it is alleged that 100 Hindus were converted to Islam by the accused.

  • The accused argued that they too had changed their religion and could not, therefore, be booked in a religious conversion case.

  • Justice Nirzar S Desai said the accused did not appear to be victims since they had themselves influenced and pressurised others to change religions.

The Gujarat High Court has declined to grant relief to several men accused of forced religious conversion, saying their argument that they could not be made the accused in such a case since they were themselves converts from another faith

In the case of Varyava Abdul Vahab Mahmood vs State Of Gujarat, Gujarat High Court Justice Nirzar S Desai, while refusing to accept the accused were victims of religious conversion since they were earlier Hindus and had converted to Islam, said that the accused did not appear to be victims since they had themselves influenced and pressurised others to change religions.

“On account of their act of influencing and pressurising and alluring other persons to convert to Islam, as can be seen from the FIR as well as statements of the witnesses, of course, those allegations are prima facie in nature for which today, upon examination of material produced, the Court is of the view that conversion of the victims indicates that a prima facie offence is made out. Therefore, it cannot be accepted that those persons who are arraigned as accused who are originally Hindus and subsequently were converted to Islam, can be said to be the victims on account of allegations made in the FIR as well as the material collected during the course of investigation by way of charge-sheet papers,” the Court said

Related Content
Related Content
Women associated with India Against Love Jihad hold placards in Bhopal - null
Anti-Conversion Laws In India: Are We Ready To Debate Presumptions, Prejudices And Preferences?

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

It had been alleged that three of the accused, who were earlier Hindus and converted to Islam, had, along with others, lured Hindu villagers in Bharuch’s Amod to change their religion by promising them new houses, food-grain, cash and jobs. 

The police had also alleged that 100 persons belonging to 37 families were converted from Hinduism to Islam by the accused in this way.

A case was registered against the accused under various provisions of Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Information Technology Act, and the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003. A total of 16 persons are accused in the case, but the investigation in respect of five accused is not yet complete.

In 2022, six petitions had been filed iseeking the quashing of the First Information Report (FIR). However, the Court declined to interfere with the trial or the investigation.

“Considering the fact that after their conversion to Islam, it is alleged that those persons also indulged into activity of forcing and luring people as alleged in the FIR and as can be seen from the papers available on record, it is their further act of converting further people around 100 in numbers of 37 families to Islam would prima facie make out an offence against them and, therefore, I do not see any reason to interfere with the trial,” the Court said.

The Court did, however, granted liberty to some of the accused to avail appropriate remedies once the investigation is over and the chargesheet is filed.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh's 94 Gets IND-W To Fighting Total

  2. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

  3. India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

  4. Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Start Event With Convincing 58-Run Victory

  5. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

  3. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

  4. Self, Sarna And Sangh: How RSS Has Built Networks In Jharkhand’s Tribal Belt

  5. Kashmir Witnesses Spike In Wild Animal Attacks During Harvesting Season

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35, Days After Road Accident

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

  5. Starmer In India To Promote Trade; No Relaxing Of UK Visa Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  2. Nepal Vs Vietnam Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Gorkhalis Suffer Defeat Against Golden Star Warriors

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

  4. The Taj Story Teaser: 'Temple Or Tomb'? Paresh Rawal Starrer Is Set To Unlock Taj Mahal's Biggest Mystery

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: IND Rescue Point After Going Man Down Against SGP

  6. Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

  7. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Action In Pictures From Visakhapatnam

  8. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh's 94 Gets IND-W To Fighting Total