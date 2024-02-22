Construction Worker Killed In Landslide Along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

A worker of a construction company was killed in a landslide along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway which remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, officials said.

The construction worker identified as Deshpaul (31), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was hit by the landslide outside his company headquarters near Seri in Ramban district around 8.30 am, police officials said.

They said the deceased was moving towards the mess of the company for breakfast when the incident occurred. His body was retrieved and shifted to hospital for postmortem.