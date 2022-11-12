Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Congress To Meet For The First Time Under New Party Chief To Discuss 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Members of the election strategy group will apprise the new President about the work of the task force and the plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 10:18 am

The Congress, under the leadership of new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, will meet for the first time on Monday to start planning their task force for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Members of the election strategy group will apprise the new President about the work of the task force and the plan for the 2024 elections.

Members of the task force include P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sunil Kanugolu, according to a report by NDTV. 

Mallikarjun Kharge was elected the Congress chief on October 19 becoming the first non-Gandhi to head the party in 24 years. He had defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the president's post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race.

