Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Removes Goa Leader Of Opposition Michael Lobo For Conspiring Against Party With BJP

Michael Lobo was quoted as saying earlier on Sunday that reports of Congress MLAs joining BJP were rumours.

Congress leader Michael Lobo, who has been removed as Goa's leader of opposition
Congress leader Michael Lobo, who has been removed as Goa's leader of opposition Twitter/Michael Lobo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 9:56 pm

The Congress party on Sunday removed party leader Michael Lobo from post of Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly on charges of conspiring against the party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Congress Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said that Lobo and former Goa Chief Minister Digamber Kamat were hatching conspiracy against party with BJP to cause defections and to split the party. 

Rao also said that apart from Lobo and Kamat, three other party MLAs have gone "incommunicado". The three others are Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai and Delialah Lobo.

"Both these people had been working in total coordination with BJP. One person —Digambar Kamat— did it to safeguard his own skin because so many cases are against him and the other person —Michael Lobo— for the sake of power and position," said Rao as per ANI.

Related stories

Shiv Sena Crisis: Defections Defeat The Mandate Of People

Does India's Anti-Defection Law Work In The Era Of Uneasy Coalitions?

Goa Polls: AAP Candidates Sign Affidavits Promising No Corruption & Defection

Rao was speaking at a press conference with five MLAs with him. He said the party has the support of the sixth one two. The other five named above have, however, gone incommunicado.

This development comes amid reports of unrest in Congress Goa unit, with some saying that up to 10 out of 11 Congress MLAs have considered defecting to BJP.

Earlier on Sunday, ANI quoted Lobo as saying that reports of Congress MLAs about to join BJP were rumours.

ANI quoted him as saying, "These are all rumours. There's nothing as such. Assembly [session] is starting and one rumour has to be spread by somebody or the other. I've not been told, if I'm told I'll tell you first."

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Goa Goa Assembly Election 2022 Goa Governement Congress Party Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Anti-Defection Law Leader Of Opposition Goa Politics
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls