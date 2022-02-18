Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Congress Releases Manifesto In Punjab | 10 Points

Navjot Singh Sidhu, President of  Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, said the party's 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

Congress releases its manifesto in Punjab. Twitter

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 9:09 pm

Ahead of the February 20 Punjab elections, Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the 2022 State polls. The national party released its manifesto on the last of the campaigning for the Assembly polls. Navjot Singh Sidhu, President of  Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, said the party’s 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Sidhu said, "Anybody can be the pilot when the sea is calm, but when there`s a storm, we should be able to convert adversity into opportunity. That`s the aim of this manifesto." 

Here’s what the manifesto promises if the Congress government comes back to power:

1. The party has promised Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year.

2. Sidhu said that if the Congress government comes to power, then its first decision will be to provide 1 lakh government jobs to the people in Punjab. 

3. Homemakers will be given Rs 1,100 per month as financial assistance besides eight cooking gas cylinders per year.

4. Oilseeds, pulses and corn will be procured from farmers. Old age pension will be increased to Rs 3,100.

5. Congress said that the party will end mafia raj by creating corporations for liquor sale and sand mining.

 

6. Free education for all needy students in government schools, colleges and universities. Scholarship for students belonging to the schedule cast will continue and the same will be extended to students from the other backward classes and general category.

7. Educational support will be provided for girls: Rs 5,00 for 5th standard students, Rs 10,000 for 10th standard and Rs 20,000 and a computer for Class 12 students. 

8. Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme, wages will be increased to Rs 350. 

9. An investment of Rs 1,000 cr will be made for boosting startups and they would be allowed a loan of Rs 2 lakh without any interest.

10. Free health services would be given to all in government hospitals.

