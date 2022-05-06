Friday, May 06, 2022
Congress Raises Concerns Over Transfer Of Bureaucrat Ahead Of Bypoll In Kerala

The Congress had raised concerns over the appointment of a new deputy collector (election) right ahead of Kerala bypolls.

Congress In Kerala File Photo

Updated: 06 May 2022 8:16 pm

The Congress in Kerala on Friday questioned the appointment of the new deputy collector (Election) in Ernakulam district, alleging that it has raised severe concerns about the free and fair conduct of the bypoll being held in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

"It is learnt that the incumbent deputy collector in Ernakulam has been transferred and the deputy collector of Kozhikode has been appointed in place after the by-election has been declared," Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said in his complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state.

He alleged that the newly appointed deputy collector was "known to be a close sympathiser of the ruling dispensation" and has faced serious allegations with respect to the malpractices in the voters list during the 2011 Assembly polls.

"In the aftermath of the serious allegations, the government had transferred her to Vadakara," the Congress alleged.

"The new appointment, which comes just before the Thrikkakara bypoll, is considered as a covert attempt by the ruling party to sabotage the election process. This has raised severe concerns about free and fair conduct of elections, which is imperative for a thriving democracy," the Congress said in the complaint and sought immediate action on the matter.

The ruling CPI(M) has not reacted to the allegations.

The Congress-led UDF has chosen Uma Thomas, widow of late party leader and MLA P T Thomas, as its nominee for the Thrikkakara seat, which fell vacant after the latter's demise in December last year.

The CPI(M) has decided to field well-known cardiologist Dr Jo Joseph as the LDF nominee from the vacant seat, where a high voltage contest is expected between the traditional rival fronts in the upcoming bypoll on May 31. 

