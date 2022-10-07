Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Nominates Abhishek Singhvi As Chairperson Of Parl Panel On Commerce

The Congress has nominated senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi as the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on commerce.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:29 pm

The Congress has nominated senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi as the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on commerce.

This comes days after the Opposition party was stripped of the chairship of the parliamentary committee on Home Affairs and the panel on Information Technology.     

While Singhvi headed the panel on home affairs, Shashi Tharoor headed the panel on Information Technology.

The Congress has also been given the chairship of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertiliser but the party is yet to decide on its nominee.

In the latest reconstitution of parliamentary panels, notified by secretariats of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, chairpersons of several committees have been changed.

Singhvi was replaced by BJP MP and former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Brijlal as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing committee on Home Affairs.

Tharoor, who is contesting the party's presidential polls, has been replaced by Prataprao Jadhav, a Shiv Sena MP from the Eknath Shinde faction, as the head of the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology.

Tharoor's committee was in news throughout the year for taking up several subjects which were critical of the government.

Related stories

BJP Creating Artificial Issues Like 'Hindi national language, Hijab Controversy To Divide Indians: Abhishek Singhvi

Congress Leader Abhishek Singhvi Tests Positive For COVID-19: Report

India's Economic Condition Akin To 'Financial Emergency': Congress Leader Abhishek Singhvi

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Nominated Senior Party Leader DGP Of Uttar Pradesh Brijlal Standing Committee On Chemicals And Fertiliser Opposition Party Abhishek Manu Singhvi Chairperson Of The Parliamentary Standing Committee Parliamentary Panel On Information Technology
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia