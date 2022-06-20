Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Congress Leaders Meet Kovind, Raise 'Mistreatment' Of MPs By Cops

Congress leaders have raised the issue of mistreatments of the Members of the Parliament in their meet with the President, Ram Nath Kovind.

Ranmath Kovind meets with congress leaders (Representational image) PTI

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 5:41 pm

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A delegation of senior Congress leaders on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and raised the issue of alleged ill-treatment of party MPs by police during their protest against the ED questioning of former party chief Rahul Gandhi.


The leaders also raised the issue of the Agnipath scheme and said that it should be rolled back.


The Congress delegation comprised Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior leaders P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal.


The leaders along with party MPs earlier took out a solidarity march from Parliament House to Vijay chowk, where they were stopped by the Delhi Police.

