Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra Objective Has To Hurl Accusations At Govt: BJP

Congress on Monday began the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttarakhand from Mana, the last Indian village on India-China border.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kamareddy
Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kamareddy.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: PTI

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 4:21 pm

The Uttarakhand BJP on Tuesday questioned the Congress's objective of spreading positivity through its Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying it has confined itself to hurling accusations at the government.

"It seems the Congress is in a crisis. The party had claimed it would begin the yatra after creating an atmosphere of positivity and cordiality but in Uttarakhand it has started so with levelling allegations against the government," state BJP media incharge Manveer Chauhan said.

Accusing the party of doing politics over the Ankita Bhandari murder case which is being probed by a special investigation team (SIT), Chauhan said it was doing so deliberately to divert attention from factionalism within the party.

"Senior leaders have kept themselves away from the yatra. So in order to save itself from public disgrace it is taking recourse to hurling accusations on the government," he said.

The Congress on Monday began the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttarakhand from Mana, the last Indian village on India-China border, with state party president Karan Mahara saying the party will raise issues such as the dismal law and order situation in the state as reflected in the Ankita Bhandari murder case and corruption of which the recruitment scams were a proof.
 

Tags

National India Uttarakhand Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress BJP India-China Border Mana SIT Recruitment Scam
