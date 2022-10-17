Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Cong Retains Hold Over Nagpur Zilla Parishad, Wins Posts Of President, Vice-President

Congress candidates were elected to the posts of president and vice-president of Nagpur Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra on Monday.

Cong Retains Hold Over Nagpur Zilla Parishad, Wins Posts Of President, Vice-President
Cong Retains Hold Over Nagpur Zilla Parishad, Wins Posts Of President, Vice-President PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 10:17 pm

The Congress retained its hold over the Nagpur Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra as both its candidates were elected to the posts of president and vice-president of the local body on Monday.

The Congress' Mukta Kokarde was elected as the president and Kunda Raut as the vice president during a special general body meeting of Zilla Parishad members, a senior official said.

Korkarde got 39 votes, while Raut got 38 votes in the 57-member Zilla Parishad, he said.

The outgoing Zilla Parishad president Rashmi Barve, also of the Congress, completed two-and-a-half years of the five-year term.

Speaking to reporters, former minister and Nagpur Congress rural unit chief Rajendra Mulak described the victory of party nominees as "historic" and claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was losing ground in Nagpur.

The BJP could not field its candidates in the election, he said.

Nagpur is the home district of deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Related stories

Congress Presidential Poll: 771 Of 797 Delegates From Maharashtra Cast Votes

Congress Presidential Polls: Voting For Congress Chief Ends, New Chief To Be Named On Wednesday

Rahul Gandhi Should Stop Bharat Jodo Yatra, Focus On Poll-Bound Himachal Pradesh & Gujarat: Congress MP Francisco Sardinha

Tags

National Congress Nagpur Maharashtra President BJP Election Devendra Fadnavis Deputy CM
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MP Police Register Case Against A Couple In Actor Vaishali Takkar's Suicide

MP Police Register Case Against A Couple In Actor Vaishali Takkar's Suicide

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job