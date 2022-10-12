Conduct Survey Of Agricultural Land Hit By Unseasonal Rains: Delhi Government To DMs

The Delhi government has directed district magistrates to conduct a survey of agricultural land that has been affected due to the unseasonal rains and take preventive measures.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot has written to Divisional Commissioner KR Meena to issue directions to the district magistrates.

"Due to unseasonal rains in Delhi, a situation of waterlogging has arisen in agricultural land. All district magistrates have been directed to conduct surveys and take necessary steps for preventive measures. Under the leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal we are committed to solving the problems of the affected people," he said in a tweet.

(Inputs from PTI)