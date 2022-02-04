Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Common Voter List Would Reduce Costs, Efforts: Rjiju

While several states use the electoral roll prepared by the Election Commission to hold Lok Sabha and assembly polls, some states use their own lists for local body elections.

Common Voter List Would Reduce Costs, Efforts: Rjiju
Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 12:02 pm

A common electoral roll to identity voters for Lok Sabha, assembly and local body polls would reduce the cost and effort involved in the process of preparing separate lists, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha. While several states use the electoral roll prepared by the Election Commission to hold Lok Sabha and assembly polls, some states use their own lists for local body elections.

The EC is mandated to hold President, Vice President, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and assembly elections. State Election Commissions, which are entirely different bodies, hold local body and panchayat polls. "The common electoral roll would reduce the cost and effort involved in the process of preparing separate electoral rolls," Rijiju said in a written reply.

He said that a meeting was chaired by the cabinet secretary with the chief secretaries of various states on September 3, 2020 related to the use of common electoral rolls in elections to local bodies. Certain concerns were raised in the meeting and a consensus was made to address the same by amending the Representation of the People Act, 1950 to provide for four qualifying dates for registration of new voters.

Related stories

UP Assembly Polls: Election Commission Bans All Exit Polls

Her Vote, Her Story: The Women Voters In UP Elections 2022

Election Commission Announces Dates For State Assembly Polls, Bans Physical Rallies

"Accordingly, the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 has been enacted by Parliament which inter alia ensures the four qualifying dates for the registration of new voters," he said. State governments are required to make changes in their legislations to adopt the electoral rolls for parliamentary and assembly elections for use in local body elections.

Election Commission of India would provide requisite additional fields in the existing electoral rolls to enable ward-wise segregation of voters. "Further, ECI would be required to provide adequate number of electronic voting machines to states for local body elections to resolve issues related to large number of polling stations," he said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Kiren Rijiju Voters Election Commission Election Commission Of India (ECI) Elections
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi: Schools From Classes 9-12, Coaching Institutes To Reopen, DDMA Says

Delhi: Schools From Classes 9-12, Coaching Institutes To Reopen, DDMA Says

BSP Supporters Cheer For Mayawati At Ghaziabad Rally

Haryana Govt Challenges HC's Order To Stay Law For 75% Reservation For Locals In Private Jobs

UP Elections 2022: Mayawati Goes Hard At Congress

Air Quality In Delhi Improves; Drizzle Likely

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mayawati delivers speech ahead of UP polls 2022.

BSP Supporters Cheer For Mayawati At Ghaziabad Rally

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Yemanja Feast Day: Uruguans Flock To The Beach To Pay Ode To Sea Goddess

A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai