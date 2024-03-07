CNG Prices Slashed By Rs 2.5 In Delhi-NCR | Check Fresh Rates

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) slashed Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by Rs 2.50 in Delhi-NCR, taking the price of the natural gas down to Rs 74.09 per kg from Rs 76.59 per kg.
In a post on X, Indraprastha Gas Limited said the fresh prices will come into effect from 6 am Thursday, March 7.
"The retail consumer price of CNG is being reduced by Rs 2.50 per kg across all geographical areas of IGL from 6 am on Thursday, 7th March 2024."
"The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi shall be Rs 74.09 per kg, while it shall be Rs 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad," IGL said.
Maharashtra's Mahanagar Gas (MGL) also on Tuesday cut prices of compressed natural gas by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50 per kg.
In a late evening statement, the company said the prices are being reduced from midnight of March 5 due to a dip in gas input costs.
The CNG price now offers savings of 53 per cent compared to petrol and 22 per cent compared to diesel at current price levels in the financial capital, the statement said.