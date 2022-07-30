Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CM Eknath Shinde Claims People Of Maharashtra Received No Benefit From MVA Government

Maharashtra CM has said that the Shiv Sainiks and the common people received no help from the MVA government.

undefined
Maharsahtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 9:37 pm

 Shiv Sainiks received no help despite the chief minister being from the party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said In Bihar on Saturday.

Shinde and several Sena MLAs had rebelled against then CM Uddhav Thackeray and brought down the MVA government, which also comprised the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, on June 29. 

Related stories

Meet To Discuss Creation Of Malegaon District Soon, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

'Rebelled To Protect Balasaheb Thackeray's Legacy’: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Government To Install Prepaid Smart Electricity Meters: CM Eknath Shinde

 "Even though there was a Shiv Sena CM earlier, there was no benefit. Under the MVA, common citizens, Shiv Sainiks got nothing," he said while attending the groundbreaking ceremony of a sugar factory in Vaijapur.

Taking a swipe at Thackeray, he said, "We didn't do this (rebellion) in hiding. We went according to the teachings of Balasaheb (Sena founder Bal Thackeray) to fight injustice. We have seen people from the opposition coming to the government, we went from the ruling side to the opposition."

He went for an alliance with a natural partner like the BJP with whom the Sena contested 2019 Assembly polls jointly, Shinde added. He also said some saints were unfortunately oppressed during the MVA, though the CM did not give details of any specific incident.

Tags

National MVA Government Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sainiks
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087