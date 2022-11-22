Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
CM Dhami Asks Bureaucrats To Walk Extra Mile To Strengthen Uttarakhand

Dhami asked the bureaucrats to give up the mindset of working from 10 am to 5 pm if they wanted to make a difference.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami PTI

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 4:28 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day session of bureaucrats at LBSNAA, Mussoorie, aimed at finding ways to build a strong Uttarakhand by 2025 and said he was expecting some practical solutions from the "Chintan Shivir" to speed up development.

Dhami asked the bureaucrats to give up the mindset of working from 10 am to 5 pm if they wanted to make a difference.

He also flagged the the slow movement of files between government departments, saying it was a big hurdle in the timely realisation of development goals.

"It is you who execute all programmes and policies...let us get out of the culture of sticking to a 10-5 routine and be ready to take pains to build a strong Uttarakhand by 2025," Dhami said.

The tendency of one department blaming the other for the delays should also be discarded as it further complicates things, he added.

"We must simplify inter-departmental procedures to achieve our targets," the chief minister said.

Dhami pointed out sectors like tourism, yoga, hydroelectricity and horticulture, saying the state was yet to fully realise its potential in these areas.

"A thought should also be given to the low contribution of just 2 per cent to the Gross State Domestic Product by  hilly districts like Chamoli, Bageshwar and Rudraprayag," he said.

The chief minister asked senior officers to prepare the annual confidential reports on the basis of tasks assigned to officials during a given period and their rate of success in executing them.

"Powerpoint presentations made on occasions like these are always good. But the effort should be to go beyond them," he said.

"I hope some practical suggestions would emerge out of the camp which help in the ongoing efforts to build a strong Uttarakhand by 2025," he said.

-With PTI Input

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 