Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has called on the students and the youth to realise the importance of democracy and that it can be sustained and strengthened through their active participation.



Ramana made the observation while visiting the Columbia University in New York on Thursday where he paid tributes to one of its distinguished alumni Dr. B R Ambedkar.



“The 75-year-long journey of my country so far is a testimony to the power of democracy. It is essential that people, particularly the students and youth, realise the importance of democracy. It is only through your active participation that democracy can be sustained and strengthened. Only a true democratic order can be the foundation for lasting peace in the world,” the CJI said.



He said when the transformational journey of the young republic of India is recorded in history books, the credit will be given to the Constitution of India and the people's faith in it.



“Long years ago, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar walked through the corridors of this great seat of learning. Today, I had the honour of walking in his footsteps. It is an emotional moment for me. I do not have a privileged background. I am the son of an ordinary farmer. I am the first in the family to get a university education. Today, I am standing here as the Chief Justice of India.



“Such a possibility arose because of the most progressive and futuristic Constitution of India that was drafted under the leadership of Dr. B R Ambedkar. I, and millions more like me, will forever remain indebted to the visionary,” he said.



Ramana said it's his honour to be standing in the university which has produced many world leaders, including Dr. Ambedkar.



“He was one of the founders of modern India. His life has inspired generations of Indians to believe in their own worth and identity,” he said.



The CJI Justice was received at Columbia Law School by Adam Kolker, Dean and Executive Director of the Office of International and Comparative Law Programs.



He also paid floral tributes at B. R. Ambedkar's bust is situated in the Library Building of the University.