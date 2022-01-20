Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Centre over the abduction of a teenager from Arunachal Pradesh by China’s PLA( People’s Liberation Army).

Taking to social media, Rahul Gandhi said just days ahead of Republic Day, a teenager has been kidnapped by China.

गणतंत्र दिवस से कुछ दिन पहले भारत के एक भाग्य विधाता का चीन ने अपहरण किया है- हम मीराम तारौन के परिवार के साथ हैं और उम्मीद नहीं छोड़ेंगे, हार नहीं मानेंगे।



PM की बुज़दिल चुप्पी ही उनका बयान है- उन्हें फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2022

He said he stands in solidarity with the family of the abducted teenager.

Rahul Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying: “PM’s coward silence” is his reaction on the issue.

Earlier, a BJP Parliamentarian Tapir Gao had claimed that China’s PLA has abducted a teenage boy from the Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

According to Gao, 17-year-old Miram Taron of Zido village was abducted on Tuesday (January 18) by the PLA from Bishing village of Siyungla area, where China had constructed a road of 3-4 km within the Indian mainland.

"His friend escaped from PLA and reported it to the authorities. All the agencies of the Government of India are requested to step up for his early release," Gao had said.

Taron and his friend Johny Yaiying, who had escaped the PLA, are local hunters. The kidnapping took place near the site where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP MP had told PTI.

