Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

China’s Abduction Of India’s Teenager: Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At Centre

China’s PLA (People’s Liberation Army) has abducted a teenager Miram Taron from Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh, MP Tapir Gao of BJP had earlier announced.

China’s Abduction Of India’s Teenager: Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At Centre
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. - PTI

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 10:54 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Centre over the abduction of a teenager from Arunachal Pradesh  by China’s PLA( People’s Liberation Army).

Taking to social media, Rahul Gandhi said just days ahead of Republic Day, a teenager has been kidnapped by China.

He said he stands in solidarity with the family of the abducted teenager. 

Rahul Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying: “PM’s coward silence” is his reaction on the issue. 

Earlier, a BJP Parliamentarian Tapir Gao  had claimed that China’s PLA has abducted a teenage boy from the Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

According to Gao, 17-year-old Miram Taron of Zido village was abducted on Tuesday (January 18) by the PLA from Bishing village of Siyungla area, where China had constructed a road of 3-4 km within the Indian mainland.

"His friend escaped from PLA and reported it to the authorities. All the agencies of the Government of India are requested to step up for his early release," Gao had said.

Taron and his friend Johny Yaiying, who had escaped the PLA, are local hunters. The kidnapping took place near the site where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP MP had told PTI.
 

Tags

National Indians China Indo-China Abduction Kidnapping Congress BJP Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Suspecting Fidelity, Man Murders Wife

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused

Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana Filed Nomination From Khatoli

Ban On Local Train Travel For Unvaccinated Is In Public Interest, Maha Govt Tells HC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony