China's Most Advanced J-20 Stealth Fighter Jets Stationed Less Than 150 KM From Sikkim, Shows Satellite Image | Details

In a latest development in the strained Sino-India relationship, satellite images of May 27 showed that China has stationed its most advanced J-20 stealth fighter jets within less than 150 kilometers from the boundary with India in Sikkim.
According to the image, six Chinese Air Force J-20 stealth fighters were visible on the flight-line at a dual-use military and civilian airport that serves Shigatse, the second-largest city in Tibet. Besides, 8 J-10 fighter aircraft and 1 KJ-500 Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft were also visible.
The image has been reproduced with permission from All Source Analysis, a watchdog of Geospatial Intelligence.
About the J-20 stealth fighter jet
The super advanced Chengdu J-20, also known as the Mighty Dragon, is known to be a twin-engine stealth fighter
It was introduced into service in 2017,
Inclusion of this fighter jet to China's arsenal has made China emerge as the third country in the world to operationally field stealth fighters.
The giant jet is equipped with an array of sensors.
Primarily, the jet functions as an air superiority fighter.
It carries China's most developed air-to-air missiles, including the PL-15 long-range air-to-air missile which has the potential to strike aerial targets up to 300 km away.
How does the Indian Air Force (IAF) counter China's J-20?
India's line of defense against the mighty J-20 comprises its fleet of 36 French-built Rafale fighters, eight of which have presently flown to Alaska for advanced air combat exercises with the United States Air Force (USAF).
Notably, Shigatse, where the Chinese stealth fighters were spotted, is within 290 km from Hasimara (below) in West Bengal, where India bases its second squadron of 16 Rafales.
Chinese jets deployed in Tibet
Before May 27, J-20s have also been deployed in Tibet between 2020 and 2023. However, the latest deployed is considered the largest which has been spotted by commercially available satellite imagery.
China has also begun deploying aircraft such as the J-20 and its H-6 nuclear-capable bombers to these border regions, at least on a temporary basis.