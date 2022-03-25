China Foreign Minister Holds Talks With External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

In first public comments from the Indian government, Jaishankar shared a photograph with Wang on Twitter and wrote, "Greeted Chinese FM Wang Yi at Hyderabad House."

Our discussions commence shortly.

Earlier on Friday, Wang reached National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's office and the two are believed to have held talks that covered the situation in Eastern Ladakh as well as the conflict in Ukraine.

The Chinese foreign minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening in the highest-level visit between the two countries after the ties came under severe strain following the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh that began nearly two years ago.

With PTI Inputs