Child Trapped In 40-Foot Borewell, Rescue Operation On

In the early hours of Sunday, a child accidentally fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in Keshopur Mandi, west Delhi. Promptly responding to the incident, five fire tenders were dispatched to the location after receiving information around 1 am.
Delhi Fire Services Chief, Atul Garg, stated, "We later received a message from our officials that a child had fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell." Immediate rescue efforts were initiated by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).
Inspector-in-Charge Veer Pratap Singh, heading the NDRF rescue team, shared insights into their approach. He mentioned, "We will soon initiate a rescue operation by digging a borewell parallel to the one where the child fell. However, it could be a lengthy process."
NDRF teams are on-site, actively engaged in the rescue operation. To enhance the efforts, a decision has been made to dig another borewell parallel to the one where the child is trapped. Police authorities also swiftly responded to the incident, with Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer explaining, "A PCR call was received at Vikaspuri police station at night informing that a person had fallen into the borewell at the Keshopur (Delhi) Jal Board office. The local police as well as fire brigade teams reached the spot. An NDRF team has also been called to the spot. Efforts are being made to take the person out safely."
As of now, the identity of the child trapped in the borewell remains unknown, and authorities are working diligently to ensure a safe rescue.