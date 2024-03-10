Child Trapped In 40-Foot Borewell, Rescue Operation On

NDRF teams are on-site, actively engaged in the rescue operation. To enhance the efforts, a decision has been made to dig another borewell parallel to the one where the child is trapped. Police authorities also swiftly responded to the incident, with Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer explaining, "A PCR call was received at Vikaspuri police station at night informing that a person had fallen into the borewell at the Keshopur (Delhi) Jal Board office. The local police as well as fire brigade teams reached the spot. An NDRF team has also been called to the spot. Efforts are being made to take the person out safely."