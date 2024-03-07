Chief Minister Shinde Inspects Mumbai Coastal Road Work

A world-class Central Park spread over 320 acres will come up along the `Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road', Shinde said on this occasion.

Concretisation of roads also includes provision of absorbent pits so that rainwater gets absorbed in the soil, the CM noted.

The total projected cost of the coastal road is Rs 12,721 crore. The construction started on October 13, 2018, and was scheduled to get completed in November 2023, but the deadline was not met.