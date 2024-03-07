National

Chief Minister Shinde Inspects Mumbai Coastal Road Work

Mumbai district guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar, suburban district guardian minister Mangalprabhat Lodha and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal accompanied Shinde as he visited the stretch of the road between Worli and Marine Drive.

PTI
March 7, 2024
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday inspected ongoing construction of the Mumbai coastal road here. 

Later, he reviewed cement concretisation of roads in Worli and Dadar areas, and directed officials and concerned agencies to complete the work before monsoon.

A world-class Central Park spread over 320 acres will come up along the `Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road', Shinde said on this occasion.    

Concretisation of roads also includes provision of absorbent pits so that rainwater gets absorbed in the soil, the CM noted.

The total projected cost of the coastal road is Rs 12,721 crore. The  construction started on October 13, 2018, and was scheduled to get completed in November 2023, but the deadline was not met.

Maharashtra

