Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chief Minister Khattar Directs Officials To Expedite Work On Hisar Aviation Hub

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed officials to expedite the work on the integrated aviation hub being developed at Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar.

undefined
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 7:08 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed officials to expedite the work on the integrated aviation hub being developed at Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar.

The chief minister issued the instructions while presiding over a review meeting, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, an official statement said.

While giving directions to expedite the construction of the airport boundary wall and installation of lights, Khattar said it is his government’s endeavor to start regular air service from the airport in 2023.

He asked the officials to finalize the route for rail connectivity from New Delhi's IGI Airport and fix routes from Hisar for starting air service.

In the meeting, the chief minister was told that the construction of three big hangars was completed on August 18 last year.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Route For Rail Connectivity Dushyant Chautala New Delhi's IGI Airport Expedite Work Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Integrated Aviation Hub Maharaja Agrasen Airport In Hisar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General