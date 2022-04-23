Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Chhattisgarh Sees 3 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 16

The recovery count is 11,38,183 and the active caseload in the state is 16, the official informed. As on Saturday, 18 districts have no active coronavirus case, he said.

Chhattisgarh Sees 3 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 16
PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 10:03 pm

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,233, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.08 per cent, he added.

The recovery count is 11,38,183 and the active caseload in the state is 16, the official informed. As on Saturday, 18 districts have no active coronavirus case, he said.

With 3,834 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,13,823, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,233, new cases 3, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,183, active cases 16, today tests 3,834, total tests 1,76,13,823.

(With PTI inputs)

