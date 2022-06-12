Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Sees 20 Covid-19 Cases; No Death

20 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Chattisgarh. No deaths yet.

Chhattisgarh Sees 20 Covid-19 Cases; No Death
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 10:37 pm

The fresh cases included eight from Raipur, followed by four each in Bilaspur and Surguja among other districts at the positivity rate of 1.90, while no new case was reported in 22 districts, he said.


The total number of recoveries reached 11,38,465 after seven people completed their home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 136, the official said.
                

With 1,051 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,71,887 in Chhattisgarh, he added.
                

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,636, new cases 20, death toll 14,035, recovered 11,38,465, active cases 136, today tests 1,051, total tests 1,77,71,887. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Chattisgarh Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positive Recovered Bilaspur Raipur Surguja
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live