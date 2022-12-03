Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Chhattisgarh Assembly Passes Two Reservation Bills Taking Quota In State To 76 Per Cent

Home National

Chhattisgarh Assembly Passes Two Reservation Bills Taking Quota In State To 76 Per Cent

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tabled the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill and Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in admission) Amendment Bill, which were passed after a debate of more than five hours.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:51 am

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed two amendment bills related to the reservation in government jobs and admission in educational institutions in proportion to the population of different categories, taking the total quota in the state to 76 per cent.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tabled the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill and Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in admission) Amendment Bill, which were passed after a debate of more than five hours.

As per the bills, Scheduled Tribes will get quota of 32 per cent, Other Backward Classes 27 per cent, Scheduled Caste 13 per cent, while 4 per cent has been provisioned for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in public employment and admissions in educational institutions.

The Bills, if and when granted assent by the Governor.

A special two-day session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly began on Thursday for the passage of the two bills related to reservation for different categories in government jobs and admission in educational institutions.

The issue of reservation flared up in the state after the Chhattisgarh High Court in September this year set aside the Raman Singh-headed state government’s 2012 order to raise the quota to 58 per cent in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions and held that reservation exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling was unconstitutional.

Following the high court’s decision, reservation for tribal communities, which accounts for 32 per cent of the state’s population, declined to 20 per cent from 32 per cent, triggering a protest by tribals. 

(with PTI inputs)

Related stories

Congress Leader Moves SC Seeking Review Of Its Order On 10 Percent Reservation To EWS

All Party Meet Led By TN CM Stalin ‘Rejects’ EWS Reservation, Plans Review Petition Against SC Verdict

Jharkhand Assembly Passes Bill To Raise Reservations To 77%

Tags

National Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh CM Reservation Reservation Quota Constitutional Amendment Bill Tribal Reservation
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans