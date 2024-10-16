Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers

The RMC also said that the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn and Northeast monsoon rainfall activity has begun in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to the regional weather office's bulletin, Kudumiyanmalai in Pudukottai district received 13 cm of rainfall. Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district and Ennore in Chennai received 10 cm of rainfall each. A vast majority of areas of the state have been covered by monsoon rains, which ranged between 1 to 9 cm.