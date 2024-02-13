Centre In Cahoots With Profiteers, Does Not Want To Give MSP To Farmers, Alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the Centre alleging that the government is in cahoots with profiteers and it does not want to give MSP to the farmers.

Speaking to reporters in the UP Assembly after three SP candidates filed their nomination papers, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Why is the government, which wants to garner votes in the name of farmers and has given Bharat Ratna to (MS) Swaminathan and farmers' leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, not giving MSP to the farmers?"

"Either the government does not want to give MSP or it is in collusion with big people and those who want to make profits. The result is that the government is doing such works to suppress the voice of the farmers," he said.