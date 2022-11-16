Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Home National

Centre Directs Multi-System Operators To Get Registered By Nov 25

A multi-system operator's (MSO) permissions could be revoked if it fails to register with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting by November 25.

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 9:06 am

The government has asked multi-system operators (MSO) to get themselves registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting by November 25, failing which its permissions could be revoked.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had asked MSOs in May to furnish information regarding head-end locations, conditional access systems, transport stream/frequency detail, RF feed details, platform service details, and CTAV signal distribution areas. STB seeding details etc. to state-owned Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd officials or teams for a monitoring system.        

The MSOs were asked to furnish the details on the website -- digitalindiamib.com -- created for this purpose.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry that some of the MSOs are yet to get registered and furnish the information on the portal," the MIB said in the order on Tuesday.

Invoking powers under Rule 10A of the Cable Television Network Rules 1994, the ministry asked all MSOs to get themselves registered on the portal and furnish the requisite information on or before November 25, 2022.

"In case of failure to furnish the above-requested information within the prescribed time limit, it may be construed that MSO has violated the terms and conditions of the registration granted to them," it said.

The ministry order said failure to register may lead to the initiation of proceedings under Section 4(7) of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and Rule 11(7) of the Cable Television Networks Rules.,1994 for the suspension/revocation of the MSO registration.

