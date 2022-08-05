Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Summons TMC's Anubrata Mondal In Cattle Smuggling Case

The CBI has arrested Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain after he allegedly failed to give them any satisfactory explanation on how he amassed a huge amount of assets despite having a fixed monthly salary.

undefined
CBI Summons TMC's Anubrata Mondal In Cattle Smuggling Case

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:53 pm

The CBI on Friday summoned TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in connection with their investigation into the cattle smuggling case, an officer said.

Mondal has been asked to appear before the investigators at 11 am on Monday, he said. "We have called him for questioning in the cattle smuggling case on Monday morning. We have certain questions lined up for him," the CBI officer said.

The CBI on Wednesday raided six locations in Birbhum district in connection with the case. Mondal has already been questioned twice by the central agency.

Related stories

CBI Conducts Searches At 30 Locations Over Irregularities In J-K Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment

HC Dismisses CBI Probe Plea By Arrested Jharkhand MLA In cash Haul Case

CBI Books Two Former Officials Of Delhi Metro In A Graft Case

The CBI has arrested Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain after he allegedly failed to give them any satisfactory explanation on how he amassed a huge amount of assets despite having a fixed monthly salary.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National CBI Central Bureau Of Investigation TMC Cattle Smuggling Case Kolkata
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey