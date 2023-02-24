Friday, Feb 24, 2023
CBI Seizes Gun, Live Cartridges From Builder's House In Gurugram

According to a complaint filed by Randhir Kumar Singh of CBI, a case was registered against Poonam Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar, both promoter/director and guarantor of M/s Gardenia India Ltd.

The Central Bureau of Investigation
The Central Bureau of Investigation PTI

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 8:12 pm

A CBI team seized a revolver and 24 cartridges in a raid at a builder's residence in the Tata Primanti Society in Sector-72, police said on Friday.

When a CBI team came to his house on Thursday, the builder, Sanjeev Kumar, to evade arrest jumped from the first-floor balcony of his rented flat and fractured his leg.

The CBI raided Sanjeev Kumar's house on Thursday as part of its investigation.

During the search, the team found a .32-bore revolver, 24 live cartridges, and a gun licence in name of Sanjeev Kumar, whose validity expired on January 1, 2021.

"It is further noted that 1 bullet from the issue of (25) bullet was missing. Only 24 bullets were found during the course of the search. The local police authority to take action against the person who has kept the revolver under possession without renewed," Inspector Randhir Kumar Singh said in his complaint.  

After the search, Sanjeev Kumar was booked under section 25 (1-B) (a) of the Arms Act at Badshahpur Police Station on Thursday.

Kumar, who moved here from Delhi, was living in a flat at Tata Primanti society in Sector 72. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital after he fractured his leg attempting escape, police said.

-With PTI Input

