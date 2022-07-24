Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Calcutta High Court Directs ED To Provide Medical Assistance To The Arrested Bengal Minster

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide medical assistance to Partha Chatterjee who is arrested in connection with school jobs scam case.

Calcutta High Court Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 10:11 pm

The Calcutta High Court on Sunday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with the school jobs scam, to AIIMS Bhubaneswar early on Monday by air ambulance.

The court directed that the minister be produced before a special ED court in Kolkata through virtual mode at 4 PM on Monday. 

"The investigating agency is directed to take the accused by air ambulance to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar in the early morning on 25th July 2022," Justice Bibek Chaudhuri directed.

  After hearing pleadings in a revision application moved by the ED challenging a lower court order sending Chatterjee to state-run SSKM Hospital after his lawyers claimed he was ill, Justice Chaudhuri directed that the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar authority will medically examine the accused by a team of specialist doctors of cardiology, nephrology, respiratory medicines, and endocrinology. 

