Calcutta HC Justice Gangopadhya To Resign; Speculations Rise Of Him Joining Politics

Justice Gangopadhyay, known for his swift directives, occasionally mandating compliance within hours, has garnered appreciation from diverse segments of society, particularly aspiring candidates for school jobs.

However, his remarks in specific cases have also stirred dissatisfaction among certain leaders of the ruling party in the state.

Following a tussle between his single bench and a division bench of the high court over instituting a CBI probe in an alleged scam in issuing caste certificates to candidates aspiring for reserved category MBBS seats in West Bengal, the Supreme Court had in January intervened and transferred to itself all petitions related to the matter.

"Tomorrow will be my last day as a judge. I will not hear or adjudicate any matter and will release some cases which have been part-heard in my court," he said.