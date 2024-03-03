Calcutta HC Justice Gangopadhya To Resign; Speculations Rise Of Him Joining Politics

Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, known for his rulings on diverse education-related matters in the state, has announced his decision to resign on Tuesday.
When questioned about potential involvement in politics, Justice Gangopadhyay refrained from commenting, asserting that he will address media inquiries only after submitting his resignation.
Gangopadhyay told the media, "I will resign from the post of Justice of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday."
Justice Gangopadhyay, set to retire later this year, intends to tender his resignation to the President of India during the initial hours of Tuesday. Copies of the resignation will be dispatched to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.
His noteworthy cases in the recent past were issuance of multiple directives instructing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes of teaching and non-teaching staff in government-sponsored and -aided schools in West Bengal.
Justice Gangopadhyay, known for his swift directives, occasionally mandating compliance within hours, has garnered appreciation from diverse segments of society, particularly aspiring candidates for school jobs.
However, his remarks in specific cases have also stirred dissatisfaction among certain leaders of the ruling party in the state.
Following a tussle between his single bench and a division bench of the high court over instituting a CBI probe in an alleged scam in issuing caste certificates to candidates aspiring for reserved category MBBS seats in West Bengal, the Supreme Court had in January intervened and transferred to itself all petitions related to the matter.
"Tomorrow will be my last day as a judge. I will not hear or adjudicate any matter and will release some cases which have been part-heard in my court," he said.
Justice Gangopadhyay, who was on leave for the past one week owing to personal reasons, said his resignation will be effective from the moment he sends it to the President.
He said he will answer all queries of journalists at 1.30 pm on Tuesday in front of legendary freedom fighter Masterda Surya Sen's statue in front of the high court buildings after tendering his resignation.
Justice Gangopadhyay, who practised law at the high court, joined the Calcutta High Court as additional judge on May 2, 2018. He was elevated as permanent judge on July 30, 2020, according to data in the high court's website.
How has political leader from Bengal reacted?
Amid speculations whether he will join politics after resigning, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, suggested that it would be prudent to wait for Justice Gangopadhyay to announce his future plans.
"Whether he will join politics or a social organisation or write a book or start an apolitical front to save Bengal is a decision which he will take," he told reporters.
The BJP MLA from Nandigram said he will react on behalf of the party after Justice Gangopadhyay's resignation is accepted.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "It is good if such people join politics."
In a post on X, Ghosh said, "But whichever party you join, questions will be there on your previous orders and observations."
Alleging that some of his observations were against the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, he wrote, "Whichever party you join, there will be allegations of corruption and other things there. Will you be able to accept those then?"
Advertisement
Describing Justice Gangopadhyay's decision to resign as personal, senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said it will be good if he joins politics.
"It will, however, be better if he joins politics as an independent and works to organise people against corruption," the CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP told PTI.
Bhattacharya, who has had a longstanding association with Justice Gangopadhyay, asserted that anyone who opposes corruption will stand by him, including the Left parties.
(With PTI inputs)