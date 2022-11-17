Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CAG Plays Critical Role In Ensuring Fiscal Discipline Of States: LS Speaker Birla

Addressing the valedictory session of Audit Day and auditors’ conference here, Birla said a CAG report is discussed in the House going beyond party lines and decisions are taken in the interest of the nation.

Om Birla
Om Birla Photograph: Suresh K. Pandey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 8:28 pm

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said CAG plays a critical role in ensuring fiscal discipline of states, asserting that effective and efficient use of public money is the aim of both the Parliament and the government. 

Stating that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is among the most effective and prestigious audit institutions in the world, Birla said the discussions and positive suggestions on CAG reports within the House and in parliamentary committees strengthen nation's democracy. 

Addressing the valedictory session of Audit Day and auditors’ conference here, Birla said a CAG report is discussed in the House going beyond party lines and decisions are taken in the interest of the nation.

"CAG has critical role in ensuring fiscal discipline of states. It assures all stakeholders that government funds are being used efficiently and for the intended purpose only," Birla said in a statement issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat. 

Underlining that CAG has an outsider viewpoint while assessing the working of the government, Birla said it leads to financial savings and efficient planning. 

Regarding the increasing role of CAG in the changing scenario, Birla observed that the importance of its reports and the relevance of audit have increased in the country.

He also said that CAG has an outsider viewpoint while assessing the working of the government, which leads to financial savings and efficient planning.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Stresses On Effective Use Of RTI For Corruption Free Country

Why Northern Railway Train Drivers Are Upset With Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Students Should Fix Their Goals And Work Hard To Achieve Them: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Tags

National Lok Sabha Speaker Lok Sabha Comptroller And Auditor General Of India Politics Om Birla New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP