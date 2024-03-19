SC To Hear Over 200 Petitions Today Challenging CAA Implementation| Details

Commenting on their petition against CAA, the Indian Union Muslim League petitioner, P K Kunhalikutty today said, "See, ours is the lead petition in the Supreme Court...Why should the government, days before or hours before the notification, issue such rules...The case is pending in the court but the government is going ahead with the citizenship order. Why should the government do that? We are raising that in the court. We hope that we will get some relief. We are not opposing CAA, citizenship should be given to everybody, not to certain sections only."