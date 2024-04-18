National

Bullets Stolen From NCR Sold In UP For Rs 15k, 3 Of Gang Held In Noida

A total of 20 motorcycles have been recovered from them, he added.

Bullets Stolen From NCR Sold In UP For Rs 15k, 3 Of Gang Held In Noida
Three members of a gang who allegedly stole two-wheelers from national capital region and sold them in parts of central Uttar Pradesh have been arrested near Noida, police said on Thursday.

The gang sold the lifted Royal Enfield bullets for Rs 15,000 while Hero Splendours were charged at Rs 9,000-10,000 only in districts like Aligarh, Farukkhabad, Etah, a senior officer said.

Those held have been identified as Rajnikanth Singh (31), his brother Vinay (24) and their associate Aditya Pal Singh (25), Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

"The accused were held on the basis of an informer's tip-off near the Tilpatta roundabout by officials of the Surajpur police station. The accused, who are natives of Etah district, would steal two-wheelers from Gautam Buddh Nagar NCR and sell them off in Aligarh, Etah, Farukkhabad and other nearby areas," Katheriya said.

The officer said that Rajnikanth and his sibling Vinay were involved in lifting the vehicles and they sold the bikes to Aditya, who then sold the stolen bikes to other people in these districts.

"For instance, lifted Bullets were sold for Rs 15,000 and Splendours at Rs 9,000-10,000 to Aditya, who further sold them to other people for Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 (for a Bullet) and Rs 15,000 (for a Splendour)," the Additional DCP revealed.

The police said that they have impounded 20 stolen motorcycles, including 7 Royal Enfield Bullets, 1 TVS Apache, 1 Yamaha FZ, 9 Hero Splendour and 1 Hero Passion Pro, from their possession. Of these four bikes had fake numbers on their plates, they said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Surajpur police station against the accused, who have been booked in the past also at different police stations, and they have been sent to jail, police said.

