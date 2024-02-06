Budget Session Extended Till February 10, Govt Plans To Table 'Before-After' White Paper On Indian Economy

Amid the buzz over the government’s plan to table a 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, the ongoing Budget session of Parliament is now extended by a day till Saturday, February 10, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said today.

The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9.

Parliament generally does not function on weekends. But, in recent past, there have been instances when the Houses have met on Saturdays.