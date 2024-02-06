Budget Session Extended Till February 10, Govt Plans To Table 'Before-After' White Paper On Indian Economy

Amid the buzz over the government’s plan to table a 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, the ongoing Budget session of Parliament is now extended by a day till Saturday, February 10, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said today.
The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9.
Parliament generally does not function on weekends. But, in recent past, there have been instances when the Houses have met on Saturdays.
The buzz over ‘White Paper’ on Indian Economy
While delivering her interim budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 had said that the central government would release a 'White Paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014.
"The crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development.
"It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The government will lay a White Paper on the table of the House," the finance minister had said in her speech on February 1.