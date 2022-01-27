BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

Asserting that the BSF has zero tolerance towards corruption, the paramilitary force on Thursday said action has been taken against some of its personnel for their alleged involvement in cross-border illegal activities, including cow smuggling.

BSF (ADG) Eastern Command, Y B Khurania, while addressing a press conference said, the force has an internal mechanism in place to keep a check on unlawful activities of any kind.

"It is because of the zero-tolerance towards corruption that we have seen better days in last few years...there has been a decline in trans-border crimes. It is because this message has gone out loud and clear that connivance (with miscreants) will not be tolerated," he said.

The senior official was replying to a question on the arrest of BSF commandant Satish Kumar by the CBI for his alleged connection with a cattle smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

"The BSF has given substantial powers to its commanders at all levels to take requisite action (against erring personnel) Also, wherever required, investigation is being carried out by other agencies," Khurania said.

Lauding the BSF jawans over their border manning job Khurania said the force has "dealt firmly with the aberrations". "Under the BSF Act, there are provisions to take action and the same has been done in many cases. Several court-martial proceedings are underway.... In some cases, the procedure has been completed, and in some other, inquiry is going on," he said.

Reacting to claims that action has been initiated by the BSF in some cases only after the CBI took cognisance of the matter, Khurania said that many instances suggest that the reverse is also true. He said the force has dedicated units to undertake surveillance on officers if allegations of corruption are levelled against them.

With PTI inputs.