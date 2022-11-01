Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Home National

Bridge Collapse: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Morbi

Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end, on Monday paid tributes to those who died in Sunday's bridge collapse.

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 9:18 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday visit Morbi in Gujarat where 134 people were killed after a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river.

Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end, on Monday paid tributes to those who died in Sunday's bridge collapse.

The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced that Modi would visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon.

The PM will also visit Jambughoda in Gujarat's Panchmahal district to launch various developmental projects, government officials said, adding that he will also address people at the venue. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Morbi Bridge Tragedy Prime Minister Narendra Modi Gujarat Machchhu River State Assembly Polls Gujarat's Panchmahal District Developmental Projects
