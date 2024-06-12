T20 World Cup News LIVE: Australia beat Namibia
Australia beat Namibia by nine wickets to qualify for Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup. LIVE UPDATES HERE
India Latest News June 12: Jharkhand Schools Closed Till June 15 Over Heatwave
The Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced closure of all schools till June 15 in view of severe heatwave conditions in the state.
Temperatures in most parts of Jharkhand hovered above the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday, with the mercury settling over 45 degrees Celsius in the Palamu region.
An order issued by the School Education and Literacy Department said in the wake of the “extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government, aided/non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 15”.
June 12 India Latest News: Security Op On In J&K's Doda After Terrorist Attack Police Checkpost
A search operation is underway in J&K's Doda as an encounter broke out in Chattargala area of the district on Tuesday night after terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police.
Latest News LIVE: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Named New Army Chief, To Take Charge On June 30
The central government on Tuesday announced Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), succeeding incumbent Gen Manoj Pande. Lt Gen Dwivedi is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff.
The Defence Ministry has announced that Lt Gen Dwivedi would take charge from the current Army chief on June 30 following his retirement. READ FULL STORY
June 12 Breaking News LIVE: 2 More Indians Killed In Ukraine War
As the Russia-Ukraine War rages on, the Indian government has confirmed that two Indian nationals, who the Russian Army had recruited, have been killed in the conflict.
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the death of the two nationals and taken up the matter of recruitment of Indians for the war with Russia. READ FULL STORY
Andhra Pradesh News LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu To Be Sworn In As CM
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday for a fourth term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar as well as several other leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
The TDP chief is scheduled to take oath at 11.27 am near Medha IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada.
After a request made by the NDA leaders, Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday invited Naidu to form the government.
The NDA won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state, winning 164 of the 175 assembly seats and 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.
Odisha News LIVE: BJP's Mohan Charan Majhi To Take Oath As CM Today
Massive security arrangements have been put in place for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday, an official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of Union Ministers and chief ministers of several states ruled by the BJP are likely to attend the event.
In the recently concluded state Assembly election, the BJP won 78 of the 147 seats, while the BJD bagged 51 seats.
Apart from the VVIPs, about 30,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony to be held at Janata Maidan.
Latest News LIVE: US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was found guilty in illegal gun possession case on Tuesday. Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018.
The US Court has found the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs, AP reported. READ FULL STORY
News Today LIVE: In 3rd Attack In 3 Days, Terrorists Target Security Checkpost In J&K's Doda
An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Tuesday night after terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chatergala area of the district. This is the third terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in three days.
Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain said security personnel retaliated and a gunfight is on, he said. READ FULL STORY
Noida News LIVE: Momo Seller Dead As Bus Ploughs Into Housing Society Wall
A bus carrying employees of a private company ploughed into the boundary wall of a group housing society in Noida on Tuesday, killing a fast food seller who had set up his shop outside the residential complex, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Nepali-origin Deepak (30), while his younger brother Sushil (18) suffered severe injuries in the crash and has been hospitalised in critical condition, PTI quoted police.
The police and witnesses estimated that around 20-25 passengers were on board the bus when the incident took place at 6.54 pm on a road next to Shri Ram Apartments in Sector 118, under the Sector 113 Police station limits.
Breaking News June 12 LIVE: Top Events And Developments In Focus Today
Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at top events and developments in focus today:
Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM,
3rd terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 3 days,
Weather updates,
NEET-UG 2024 controversy,
and more.
In case you missed it, here are the key developments from yesterday that hit headlines: