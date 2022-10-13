Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Boyfriend Allegedly Pushes Her Girlfriend To Death Before Moving Train In Chennai

Chennai: The police said an argument broke out between the couple at a railway station and the man, in his early 20s, allegedly pushed her before the local train.

Overcrowded train in Patna
Girl pushed to death before a moving train in Chennai.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: PTI

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 5:35 pm

A 20-year old woman died after her boy-friend allegedly pushed her before a running train here on Thursday, and escaped from the scene, police said.

According to the police, the victim has been in relationship with the man for the last few years. 

This afternoon, an argument broke out between the couple at a railway station and the man, in his early 20s, allegedly pushed her before the local train, said the police. This triggered panic among commuters, they said.

The woman died on the spot while the man fled, they added.

Railway police said they have sent the body of the woman for an autopsy.

Her mother is a police constable and the father a private company employee, the police said.

Special teams have been formed to catch the suspect, they said.

In 2016, a 24-year old woman IT professional was murdered on a railway station platform. The man accused of killing her died by alleged suicide in prison.

(With PTI inputs)
 

