Bollywood vs South Cinema: Thalaiva Factor and the Political Narratives

This video explores the symbiotic relationship between cinema and politics in South India, with a special focus on the influence of Bollywood and South Cinema. We delve into the impact of iconic figures like Rajnikanth and the narratives they bring to the screen. From the rise of Dravidian cultural nationalism to the emergence of new Tamil political cinema that engages with Dalit politics, we examine how cinema has shaped and been shaped by political ideologies. We also look at the role of cinema in the political careers of figures like N T Rama Rao and Rajkumar. Join us as we navigate the complex interplay of cinema and politics in India.